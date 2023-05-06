Sudan's two warring generals have sent their envoys to Saudi Arabia for talks aimed at firming up a shaky ceasefire after three weeks of fierce fighting that has killed hundreds and pushed the African country to the brink of collapse, three Sudanese officials said.

The negotiations would be the first between Sudan's military, led by General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF], commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, since clashes broke out on April 15.

According to the three — two senior military officials and one from their paramilitary rival — the talks will begin in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Saturday, following concerted efforts by Riyadh and other international powers to pressure the warring sides in Sudan to the negotiating table.

Foreign governments have rushed to evacuate their diplomats and thousands of foreign nationals out of Sudan.

Saudi warships have been ferrying those fleeing from Port Sudan, on Sudan's Red Sea coast, which has now become the entry hub for aid sent to the embattled nation.

Multiple truces have been agreed since the fighting erupted on April 15, but none has been respected.

One of the military officials said the talks are part of an initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia and the United State. He said they would also discuss providing protection to civilian infrastructure, including health facilities.

The RSF official said Saudi and American officials would facilitate the talks.

He said they would also discuss a mechanism to monitor the ceasefire and confirmed on Friday that the RSF delegation had left for Jeddah.

Sudan's military also later its delegation had departed to Saudi Arabia, saying the talks would discuss "details of the truce," without elaborating.

US grateful for Saudi efforts

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, meanwhile, discussed the initiative in a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said the initiative aims to "prepare the ground" for dialogue to deescalate tensions in the African country. The statement also did not provide further details.