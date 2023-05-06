Paraguayan police have detained Paraguayo Cubas, a far-right populist who came in third in Sunday's presidential election and encouraged his supporters to protest over his unsubstantiated claims that the vote was marred by fraud.

Cubas was being held in preventive detention under an order by the Attorney General's Office that is accusing him of breach of the peace, Police Commissioner Gilberto Fleitas said in a radio interview on Friday.

Cubas, the candidate of the National Crusade Party who received 23 percent of the votes on Sunday, was broadcasting live on Facebook when officers detained him outside his hotel in c, around 15 kilometres from capital Asuncion.

Fleitas said Cubas got into a police vehicle "without any difficulty," but he continued streaming live.

In his broadcast from inside the police vehicle, Cubas chatted with officers and focused the camera on his handcuffs. "You can see now I'm being imprisoned," he said. "All the criminals in this country should be handcuffed like Paraguayo Cubas."

Cubas had been telling supporters since Monday that he was heading to the capital to lead a series of protests that had led to isolated clashes with police, largely outside the electoral court in Asuncion.

Hundreds detained

At least 208 people have been detained "for disturbance of public peace and other punishable offences within the framework of the demonstrations taking place in the national territory," police said on Thursday.