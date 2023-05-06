WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands flee wildfires in western Canada
Thousands ordered to evacuate homes as wildfires rage in parts of Alberta and rapid snow melt triggers flooding across interior British Columbia.
Thousands flee wildfires in western Canada
The main focus of firefighting is Fox Lake where fires extend over nearly 1,500 hectares / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 6, 2023

Thousands of people have been forced to flee wildfires in western Canada that were triggered by abnormally high temperatures, sometimes exceeding seasonal averages by 10 Celsius degrees in early May, according to government reports.

In the province of Alberta, the region worst affected by forest fires, there were reports of more than 70 active fires on Friday, several of them out of control.

Some 13,000 residents were under evacuation orders, officials said.

About 80 firefighters are scheduled to arrive Saturday from Ontario and Quebec to help combat the fires, 19 of which are out of control.

The main focus was Fox Lake, in the north of the province, where fires extended over nearly 1,500 hectares and have already consumed a small community comprising some 20 houses.

British Columbia, on the Pacific coast, is doubly affected: several fires are active inland while the south of the province is threatened by rapid snowmelt that has raised the level of rivers, some of which burst their banks.

Western and central Canada, where a large part of the country's agricultural land is concentrated, are currently experiencing "abnormally dry" conditions and even "severe drought" in places, the latest survey from the Canadian government said.

RelatedWildfires ravaged US states get flash flood warning
RECOMMENDED

Possible floods

According to the authorities, heavy rains expected at the weekend could worsen the situation.

"Multiple days of unusually warm temperatures have generated rapid snowmelt and high streamflows across much of the BC Interior, with severe flooding underway in some areas," provincial authorities said in a statement.

"Severe flooding is possible, and extreme flooding... is plausible, in areas that receive high rainfall," the statement added.

"Peak river levels are generally expected between Saturday and Monday," it said.

In recent years, western Canada has been hit repeatedly by extreme weather, the intensity and frequency of which have increased due to global warming.

In addition to catastrophic flooding, British Columbia was also hit two years ago by the effects of a "historic" heat dome, which claimed hundreds of lives and was followed by major fires.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation