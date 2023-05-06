Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has hailed Turkish security forces' cross-border operations in northern Syria and Iraq against terror groups and said his country’s forces are "just waiting for the right time" for new operations.

Erdogan said in a televised interview on Friday that Türkiye has carried out "the biggest and most effective fight" in its history against terror organisations that pose a threat to the country's national security in the last 20 years.

Cross-border operations have prevented terror organisations' attempts to create a terror corridor in three to four regions at its borders, according to Erdogan, who said the remaining areas will be secured safety, step by step.

"Therefore, our cross-border operations are not over. We are just waiting for the right time," he said.

Türkiye has long suffered from terror attacks, especially from the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.