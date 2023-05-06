WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian linked to deadly 2018 attack
Habib Farajollah Chaab had been sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth".
Iran executes Swedish-Iranian linked to deadly 2018 attack
Iran charged Chaab of leading the separatist group and plotting and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations".  / Photo: AFP / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 6, 2023

Iran has executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks including one on a military parade in 2018 that killed 25 people, state television reported.

Habib Farajollah Chaab, hanged on Saturday, had been sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth", a capital offence under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.

In 2022, Iran started the trial of Chaab on charges of leading the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and plotting and carrying out "numerous bombings and terrorist operations".

RelatedSwede arrested in Iran for alleged espionage

Sweden had voiced concern over Chaab's case, and ties with Iran had also been soured over a Swedish court's life-time prison sentence for a former Iranian official for involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988 in the Islamic Republic.

RECOMMENDED

Three dual nationals - including Chaab - have been sentenced to death or executed over security-related charges since the start of the year, according to the judiciary.

In January, Alireza Akbari, a former Iranian official with British citizenship who had been convicted of espionage, was executed .

In April, Iran's Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, 67, over his connection with a deadly mosque bombing in 2008.

At least 16 Western passport holders, most of them dual nationals, are currently detained in Iran.

Tehran insists all have gone through a proper judicial process.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation