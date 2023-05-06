The head of the transitional government in Burkina Faso has hailed the relationship with strategic allies in fight against terrorism.

Capt. Ibrahim Traore said in a national television interview late on Thursday cited Türkiye as a "major ally," assuring that his country will cooperate with those who want to help in the war on terrorism that has plagued Burkina Faso since 2015.

He also expressed satisfaction with the military’s cooperation with Russia.

Since the recent breakdown of military agreements with France, the country has turned to other "strategic" allies - notably Russia, North Korea and Türkiye.

"We have new cooperation. We have Russia, for example, which is a strategic ally. Luckily, most of our major military assets are Russian," he said.

Massacre of civilians

Several countries have categorically refused to sell equipment to Burkina Faso after Traore took power in September after a second coup with the same junta.

The interview was an opportunity for Traore to express himself concerning the massacre of dozens of civilians that occurred on April 20 in the village of Karma in the northern region.