The foreign minister of Afghanistan's Taliban government, which is not recognised by any other nation, holds talks with his counterparts from Pakistan and China during a rare visit abroad.

Amir Khan Muttaqi is barred by international sanctions from leaving Afghanistan but was granted an exemption for a trip to Islamabad on Saturday just days after the United Nations secretary-general again condemned the Taliban government's curbs on women.

China and Pakistan are Afghanistan's most important neighbours, with Beijing eyeing the vast untapped mineral resources that lie across their tiny shared border, and Islamabad wary of huge security risks along their much longer common frontier.

With the minister for commerce and industry in tow, the Afghan delegation is one of the most high-profile to travel abroad since the Taliban seized power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces and the collapse of the Western-backed government.

"The biggest significance of this summit is that at this moment, as we understand it, no regional economic future is possible without the stability of Afghanistan," said Maria Sultan, director general of the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute.

"It is also important that a formal relationship should be established, and this is only possible if there is working reconstruction of the diplomatic track," she told AFP.

The visit comes amid a flurry of diplomacy about - but not necessarily involving - Afghanistan's new rulers.

Related Attacks across Pakistan, including school shooting, kill over a dozen

'Counter-productive'

Earlier this week, UN chief Antonio Guterres told a meeting of envoys from the United States, Russia, China and 20 other countries and organisations that "millions of women and girls are being silenced and erased from sight" in the country.

Taliban government officials were not invited, however, an omission a representative called "counter-productive".

Also this week, a meeting in India of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - of which Kabul has observer status - discussed Afghanistan without the presence of any representatives.