The official vehicle of Türkiye's ambassador to Sudan has been hit by gunfire, as fighting continues between the army and a paramilitary group in the capital Khartoum and its surroundings.

No casualties were reported in Saturday's shooting and the source of the gunfire that hit Ismail Cobanoglu's vehicle was unclear, said Turkish diplomatic sources, speaking on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Fighting between two rival generals — army chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — broke out on April 15, leaving more than 550 people dead and thousands injured so far.