WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scores killed in violence in northeastern Indian state of Manipur
Violence erupted this week in Manipur, where tribal groups have been protesting against demands by the state's majority Meitei community to be recognised under the government's "Scheduled Tribe" category.
Scores killed in violence in northeastern Indian state of Manipur
Media personnel in Manipur gather outside of police headquarters to learn about the most recent news about the violence that erupted in the state. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
May 6, 2023

At least 54 people have lost their lives in violence that erupted this week in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, local media reported.

A total of 13,000 people in the state had been rescued and taken to safe shelters, Press Trust of India (PTI) reported on Saturday, citing a defense spokesperson.

The situation is reported to be tense in the state after the violence that broke out on May 3 during protests against the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes category, which would give them a number of privileges.

Nearly 10,000 soldiers from the army and the Assam Rifles paramilitaries have been deployed in the state to control the situation.

Indian Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Saturday called the violence that erupted in Manipur “very unfortunate,” adding that the government is taking all necessary steps.

Home Minister Amit Shah also said he is constantly monitoring the situation.

RelatedIndia orders troops to 'shoot at sight' in violence-hit Manipur

Court ruling

On April 19, a Manipur High Court ruling directed the state government to submit recommendations for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, which enraged the state's tribal population.

RECOMMENDED

If a community is granted Scheduled Tribe status, it is entitled to political representation, reserved seats in schools, and government jobs.

Under existing laws, the Meitei community, which accounts for nearly 60% of the state's population, is not permitted to settle in hilly areas.

Hundreds of people took part in a May 3 march in Churachandpur to protest the non-tribal Meiteis' inclusion in Scheduled Tribe status.

The march quickly turned violent and spread to other districts, prompting the state administration to call in the Indian Army to control the situation.

Houses, vehicles, churches and properties were attacked and set ablaze by the mob.

However, the PTI reported that life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal valley on Saturday as shops and markets reopened and cars started moving on the roads.

Most shops and markets in the state capital Imphal and other places opened in the morning with people buying vegetable and other essential commodities even as security forces were deployed in large numbers, reported the agency.

According to a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson, on Friday all trains to Manipur were cancelled due to the situation in the state.

RelatedIndia's decision to end Kashmir special status hurt talks: Pakistan FM
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing