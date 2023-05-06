UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged African leaders to redouble efforts to bring peace to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where violent armed groups have terrorised civilians for decades.

Guterres addressed on Saturday a high-level meeting in Burundi of African nations that signed a UN-brokered accord in 2013 to promote stability and security in the conflict-wracked nation.

He said the agreement forged a decade ago marked a turning point for cooperation in the often-turbulent region, but "the current crisis underscores how far we have to go".

"Despite our collective efforts, more than 100 armed groups — Congolese and foreign — still operate today and thus threaten the stability of the entire Great Lakes region," Guterres told the gathering of presidents and other senior leaders in Bujumbura on Saturday.

"It is time for the violence to stop. I reiterate my call to all armed groups — lay down your arms, immediately."

Armed groups have plagued much of eastern DRC for three decades, a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s.

One militia, the M23, has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu since taking up arms in late 2021 after years of dormancy.

Need for 'sincere dialogue'