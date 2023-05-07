Sunday, May 7, 2023

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has said Moscow had promised his fighters enough ammunition to stay in Bakhmut, after threatening to pull out in scathing videos.

Rivalries between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the conventional army came to the surface during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian town, where Wagner is leading the assault.

"Overnight we received a combat order... they promised to give us all the ammunition and arm aments we need to continue the operations" in Bakhmut, Prigozhin said.

His group has been assured "that everything necessary will be provided," he added.

1215 GMT –– Russian forces evacuating town near occupied nuclear plant: Kiev

Russian forces are evacuating residents from the town that serves the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has said.

In its morning update, Ukraine's General staff said Russian forces were evacuating local Russian passport holders to the port city of Berdyansk and the town Prymorsk, both on the coast of the Sea of Azov.

"The first to be evacuated are those who accepted Russian citizenship in the first months of the occupation," it said in a statement.

1146 GMT –– Russia says it destroys 22 Ukrainian drones over Black Sea

Russia's air defences have detected and destroyed 22 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea overnight, the country's defence ministry said in a daily briefing.

A Russian-backed official said earlier that Ukraine had launched drones at Crimea overnight, without providing details.

Separately, the defence ministry said its forces had gained more ground in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, claiming two "blocks" in the northwestern and western parts of the city.

0842 GMT — Russian strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson leave several dead

At least six people have been killed and nine injured by Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

"Kharkiv region, Izium district, town of Balaklia. The Russians launched a missile attack. It is known that 5 people were injured," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.

Separately, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that all emergency services were at the site of the strike, which he said hit a parking lot in the region.

Synyehubov added that three of the five injured had major injuries, while the other two had minor injuries.

Elsewhere, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that six people were killed and four injured by Russian strikes over the past day.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 51 shellings, firing 237 shells from heavy artillery, 'Grads,' tanks, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and aviation," Prokudin said.

Saying that Russia shelled the city of Kherson four times, Prokudin said the strikes aimed "at the residential quarters of populated areas of the region."