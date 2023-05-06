The foreign minister of Afghanistan's Taliban government, which is not recognised by any other nation, has held talks with his counterparts from Pakistan and China during a rare visit abroad.

Amir Khan Muttaqi is barred by international sanctions from leaving Afghanistan but was granted an exemption for a trip to Islamabad for Saturday's talks.

Officials said the one-day gathering was focused on how best to help Afghanistan improve security and enhance economic stability.

"Our message consistently to the Afghan authorities has been 'help us help you'," Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told media.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said both Beijing and Islamabad were "ready to actively support Afghanistan with its economic reconstruction".

"We hope that the Taliban will embrace inclusive governance and moderate policies and maintain friendly relations with its neighbours," he told reporters.

China and Pakistan are Afghanistan's most important neighbours, with Beijing eyeing the vast untapped mineral resources that lie across their tiny shared border, and Islamabad wary of huge security risks along their much longer common frontier.

