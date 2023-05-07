A total of 14,600 people have died from gun violence in the US so far in 2023, the Gun Violence Archive said.

A total of 199 mass shootings have occurred as of Saturday.

Of those killed, 521 were teens and 93 were children.

Suicides continue to make up the vast majority of gun deaths, according to the tracker.

While officer-involved shootings left 487 people dead, 515 others died in unintentional shootings.

Texas shooting