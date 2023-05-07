Vietnam has reported a record-high temperature, with climate experts warning such extreme weather events would continue.

A temperature of 44.1°C was measured in Vietnam Saturday, the National Centre for Hydro Meteorological Forecasting said, breaking the 2019 record of 43.4°C.

Farmer Nguyen Thi Lan said that temperatures in the central city of Danang had been increasingly hot, forcing workers to start earlier than ever.

"We have had to finish before 10:00 am to avoid the heat," she said.

The record temperature was measured indoors at Hoi Xuan station in northern Thanh Hoa province. It topped the previous high of 43.4°C, recorded in April 2019 at Huong Khe District in central Ha Tinh Province.

"This is a worrying record in the context of climate change and global warming," climate change expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy said from the capital Hanoi.

"I believe this record will be repeated many times," he said. "It confirms that extreme climate models are being proven to be true."

Across the country, weather experts and authorities had warned the population to remain indoors during the hottest parts of the day.

Danang has asked Vietnam's industry and electricity ministries to "co-operate to effectively deal with the heat, possible drought, lack of water," according to state media.

Officials have also told the city's water supply company to ensure that there are adequate "supplies of water for domestic use".

At midday Saturday, Hanoi city centre was almost empty as many remained indoors to avoid the sun.