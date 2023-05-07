Authorities in northwest Mexico have rescued 113 kidnapped migrants of different nationalities from a building along the border with the United States, the state prosecutor's office said.

The latest discovery on Saturday in the municipality of San Luis Rio Colorado, which borders the US state of Arizona, arose from follow-up investigations by authorities who found on Friday 10 Colombian citizens presumed to have been kidnapped.

Thousands of migrants fleeing violence and poverty risk abduction and exploitation at the hands of criminal gangs while crossing Mexico on the way to the US border.

"This time people from El Salvador, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, United States, India, Peru, Nepal, Bangladesh, Cuba, Colombia, Brazil and Afghanistan were brought to safety," the prosecutor's office of Sonora state said on its official Facebook page.

Five individuals believed to be "responsible for the crimes against the migrants" were arrested as part of the operation, two of whom are Honduran nationals.

Police forces that carried out the rescue were greeted "with applause, blessings and prayers" by the group of foreigners held captive in the house, the prosecutor's office said.