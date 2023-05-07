WORLD
2 MIN READ
Slovak's caretaker PM resigns after political wrangle
Eduard Heger's request follows the resignation of several ministers and calls from the opposition for a technocrat administration to lead the country until early elections in September.
Slovak's caretaker PM resigns after political wrangle
Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova later on Sunday. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
May 7, 2023

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger said he has asked the president to relieve him of his duties, after ministers' resignations weakened his cabinet that is serving in a caretaker capacity before elections in September.

Heger is due to meet President Zuzana Caputova, who has the power to appoint a new caretaker prime minister, later on Sunday.

Heger has faced calls from the opposition to make way for a technocrat administration to lead the central European country until early elections to take place in September.

"I decided to ask the president to remove my authority and to leave the president space to try with a technocrat government to stably and peacefully lead Slovakia to democratic parliamentary elections," he said in a televised news conference.

RelatedSlovakia's former coalition agrees to early elections
RECOMMENDED

Wrangling between parties

The ruling coalition lost its majority in September last year when the libertarian SaS party quit and later accused the government of not doing enough to help people with energy costs that last year hit record levels in Europe.

In common with other European states, Slovakia has provided households and companies with payments to mitigate the impact of high energy costs and wider inflation.

But the wrangling between parties has all but paralysed politics in the NATO and European Union member that has been a strong backer of its neighbour Ukraine since Russia's offensive began.

RelatedSlovakia government falls after losing no-confidence vote
Explore
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation