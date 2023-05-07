WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel demolishes EU-funded Palestinian school in occupied West Bank
The al Tahadi school is located in the occupied West Bank and was first demolished by Israel in 2017 and then rebuilt.
Israel demolishes EU-funded Palestinian school in occupied West Bank
Palestinians built a tent school after the Israeli forces demolished the Isfi Primary School allegedly for being unauthorised in Hebron, occupied West Bank / Photo: AA / AA
Amar DiwakarAmar Diwakar
May 7, 2023

Israeli army forces have demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank for lack of a building permit, according to a local official.

Hassan Brijieh, the head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, said Israeli forces and bulldozers moved into the town of Jibb Al Deeb, east of Bethlehem city, and demolished the European Union-funded school on Sunday.

The al Tahadi school is located in the Oslo Accords-described Area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under Israeli army control and was first demolished by Israel in 2017 and then rebuilt.

In March, an Israeli court granted an application from a right-wing Israeli organisation and ordered its demolition again.

Brijieh said the school contains five classrooms and houses nearly 66 students between the first and fourth grades.

The Palestinian Education Ministry condemned the school demolition and called on international and legal institutions to shoulder their responsibility towards Israeli violations.

RelatedIsrael demolishes Palestinian school in occupied West Bank
RECOMMENDED

Illegal demolitions

Israel widely uses the pretext of a lack of construction permits to demolish Palestinian homes, especially in Area C.

Under the 1995 Oslo Accords between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, was divided into three portions – Area A, B, and C.

The European Union slammed Israel over Sunday's demolition.

“Demolitions are illegal under international law, and children’s right to education must be respected,” the EU’s delegation to Palestine said, adding the move affected 60 children.

“Israel should halt all demolitions and evictions, which will only increase the suffering of the Palestinian population and further escalate an already tense environment,” it adds.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing