Israeli army forces have demolished a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank for lack of a building permit, according to a local official.

Hassan Brijieh, the head of the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission in Bethlehem, said Israeli forces and bulldozers moved into the town of Jibb Al Deeb, east of Bethlehem city, and demolished the European Union-funded school on Sunday.

The al Tahadi school is located in the Oslo Accords-described Area C of the occupied West Bank, which is under Israeli army control and was first demolished by Israel in 2017 and then rebuilt.

In March, an Israeli court granted an application from a right-wing Israeli organisation and ordered its demolition again.

Brijieh said the school contains five classrooms and houses nearly 66 students between the first and fourth grades.

The Palestinian Education Ministry condemned the school demolition and called on international and legal institutions to shoulder their responsibility towards Israeli violations.