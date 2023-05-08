TÜRKİYE
PKK supporters attack Turkish election observers in Netherlands
Dutch police intervened against attackers, who shouted slogans in favour of PKK and its convicted ringleader after assaulting observers in Amsterdam.
Police rushed to the scene and intervened with batons and dogs against the attackers, who shouted slogans in favor of the PKK and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 8, 2023

A group that included supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation has attacked observers as voting in Türkiye's May 14presidential and parliamentary elections took place in the Netherlands' capital, Amsterdam.

The group, which included PKK supporters, assaulted ballot box observers of the People's Alliance as polls were closing at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on Sunday.

Police rushed to the scene and intervened with batons and dogs against the attackers, who shouted slogans in favour of the PKK and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan.

They maintained security in the area until the process of closing the ballot boxes, counting the votes and envelopes and putting them in sacks and sealing them was completed.

Early voting

The voting process at customs gates and overseas representations began on April 27. The elections in Türkiye will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan as other candidates.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
