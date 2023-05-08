WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India killing 22
The boat, which was carrying about 40 inbound passengers, overturned as it was overcrowded.
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India killing 22
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has directed the district administration to coordinate rescue operations, which are being overseen by Cabinet ministers. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Emir Isci
May 8, 2023

At least 22 people have died after a tourist boat capsized in India’s southern state of Kerala, according to officials.

"We have recovered 22 bodies, which include women and children. The rescue operation is still ongoing," Moosa Vadak Kethil, a senior fire official in Malappuram district, where the incident took place, said.

"This boat capsized Sunday evening and the survivors told us that it was overcrowded," Kethil said, adding there were more than 30 people onboard and many were rescued alive.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many more people had died, the police office officer said, adding that about 10 passengers were currently being treated in various hospitals and many had been sent back after first aid.

RECOMMENDED

The death toll was likely to rise as the boat was stuck in muddy waters and was being pulled out to rescue those trapped inside, Kerala's minister for fisheries and harbour development, V. Abdurahiman told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap. "Condolences to the bereaved families," Modi said while announcing compensation to the next of kin of each victim.

"Heartfelt condolences to the grieving families & friends," he wrote on Twitter.

RelatedScores killed in violence in northeastern Indian state of Manipur
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing