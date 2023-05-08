At least 22 people have died after a tourist boat capsized in India’s southern state of Kerala, according to officials.

"We have recovered 22 bodies, which include women and children. The rescue operation is still ongoing," Moosa Vadak Kethil, a senior fire official in Malappuram district, where the incident took place, said.

"This boat capsized Sunday evening and the survivors told us that it was overcrowded," Kethil said, adding there were more than 30 people onboard and many were rescued alive.

It was not immediately clear exactly how many more people had died, the police office officer said, adding that about 10 passengers were currently being treated in various hospitals and many had been sent back after first aid.