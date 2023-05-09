A coalition government is a form of government consisting of more than one political party and comes into being when a single party can not obtain an absolute majority after an election.

This type of governmental system, which is widespread worldwide, has advantages and disadvantages, but it can hardly be said that its harms are more than its benefits.

Countries ruled by coalition governments continue with the system not because it is perfect but because their political atmosphere keeps them from abandoning it.

We know that Italy had 68 governments in 76 years. Israel had five elections in four years between 2018 and 2022. Dutch parties could not form a government in nine months after elections in 2021.

Even if governments are constituted eventually, they have a very short lifespan – as coalition partners have different views, methods, expectations and goals regarding governing.

When party interests clash, they dissolve the government and cause an impasse in administration. In addition, decision-making is slow and not assertive in coalition governments.

There are, of course, small benefits of coalition governments. Such as giving power to different factions of society and representing the will of the majority of the population.

But so many short-lived governments indicate that coalition governments are not the preferable choice, though some people may think otherwise.

Türkiye in focus

Türkiye is yet another country that suffered from coalition governments in the past.

The country witnessed the first coalition government in 1961 when the ideologically opposite right-wing Justice Party (Adalet Partisi-AP) and left-wing/pro-establishment People’s Republican Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi-CHP) formed the post-coup government. But the government lasted only for seven months.

Between 1961 to 2002, when Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party came to power, 17 coalition governments ruled Türkiye.

While their average lifespan was 2.4 years, the shortest-lived government lasted three months and the longest 3.5 years.

Moreover, the parliamentary system frequently led to political turmoil and snap elections, resulting in the formation of a staggering number of 48 governments since 1950.

Unlike in other countries, Türkiye’s military was very influential in politics during the parliamentary system and abused the weakness of successive governments.

While the first coalition government was formed after a coup, other multi-party governments were formed more or less under the pressure of army generals. Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan was forced to dissolve the coalition government in 1997. The new three-party government (Anasol-D) that replaced Erbakan’s premiership was again a result of military pressure.

The Turkish army was like the Damocles’s Sword hanging over single-party governments as well, but forming/deforming coalitions was always easier for army generals.