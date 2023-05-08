Moldova will face a shortage of storage capacity for its 2023 grain harvest if it doesn't ban imports of Ukrainian grain and oilseeds, according to the Moldovan Farmers' Union.

Moldova said late last week that it might ban imports of Ukrainian grains as local farmers were facing losses due to a drop in global prices.

"If Moldova does not restrict grain imports from Ukraine with its stocks of 10 million tonnes, it will be deposited in Moldovan silos and we will face a problem when we do not have storage for the new harvest, " said Alexandru Slusari, head of the Farmers' Power association.

He said official data showed that 300,000 tonnes of Moldovan-origin grain from the 2022 harvest were still in silos, while a new harvest would arrive in about one and half months.

Moldova harvested 720,000 tonnes of grain in 2022.

EU's ban on grain imports