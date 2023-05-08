French basketball player Salimata Sylla is desperate to play in official matches with her headcover after being barred from wearing a headscarf in January of this year.

Nicknamed "Sila," a player for the 3rd league team Aubervilliers, began wearing a headscarf three years ago.

Born in Paris, Sylla, now 25, started playing basketball 14 years ago with the guidance of her sisters.

"My family, my friends, everybody accepts me as I am because I am 'Sali,'" Sylla said.

Earlier on January 8, the young player was barred from participating in official matches.

In the city of Escaudain, her coach came to her two minutes before the match began and said: "I am sorry Sali, but you cannot play with your scarf on."

She then talked to the referees, and they told her that "any accessory covering the head is considered inconvenient for the game," as stated in the regulation of the French Federation of Basketball (FFBB).