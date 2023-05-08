War in Ukraine cannot be ended with "piecemeal gains," Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said.

"30 years after the end of the Cold War, Russia tells the West: 'Let's make a new agreement, make a new bargaining, and build a new global security architecture. Let me be in it, (where I) feel safe, let the West, Ukraine, Europe, and NATO be in it, as well'," Kalin told the Haberturk news channel on Sunday.

Without bargaining for such an agreement at the strategic level, Kalin said, he "does not believe that the Ukrainian war can be ended with piecemeal gains (by either side)."

"This is the impression I got during my meeting with Putin," he added.

When asked "Will Putin take Ukraine city after city?", Kalin said: "No, he (Putin) said, they have no intention of continuing this war forever. But the major question on the table is what an honourable way out for both sides will be."