"I would like to express my highest appreciation to President Erdogan, who has turned the world's eyes to the example of Türkiye's wonderful transformation with his vision, courage, will, and tireless work,'' said Edi Rama in a video message released on the eve of Türkiye's parliamentary and presidential elections, set for Sunday, May 14.

According to Rama, Türkiye's exemplary strengthening and the creation of a new awareness of the power of the Turkish nation and state not only add many beauties to Türkiye and its people but also bring great difficulties and strong challenges questioning the integrity of Türkiye's legitimate institutions and even President Erdogan's life.

"Personally for me, President Erdogan is not only a good friend in bad times, but also a very special political leader because he is someone who says what he does and does what he says. Some think he is very tough and sharp,” said Rama.

“Not giving in at this stage in Türkiye's history and in such an unpredictable world, which must decide between the ease of returning, is exactly what a country like Türkiye needs and still will need,'' he added.

Rama added that he wholeheartedly hopes voters consider Türkiye’s indispensable role in their choices in the fragile balances of this difficult period for the Balkans and all of Europe.

