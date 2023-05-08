WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN demands thorough investigation over attack on Turkish envoy in Sudan
The warring Sudanese army and the RSF paramilitaries blamed each other for the attack on the official vehicle of Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu in Khartoum.
UN demands thorough investigation over attack on Turkish envoy in Sudan
For weeks the conflict-hit African nation has been engulfed by fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
May 8, 2023

The UN has condemned a weekend attack on a Turkish diplomatic convoy in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

For weeks the conflict-hit African nation has been engulfed by fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

"We condemn all attacks on diplomatic personnel, including the one on the Turkish diplomatic convoy over the weekend," UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq told Anadolu on Monday.

"All such attacks must be thoroughly investigated."

The official vehicle of the Turkish Ambassador to Sudan Ismail Cobanoglu was hit by gunfire in Khartoum, according to Turkish diplomatic sources. No casualties were reported and the source of the gunfire was not yet clear.

RelatedTürkiye works to broker ceasefire in Sudan conflict

Hundreds dead

RECOMMENDED

The warring Sudanese army and the RSF paramilitaries blamed each other for the attack.

Since April 15, more than 550 people have been killed and thousands injured in fighting between two rival generals – army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan "Hemetti" Dagalo.

The disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the two sides over integrating the RSF into the armed forces — a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since the fall of 2021 when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a "coup."

The transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al Bashir, had been scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.

RelatedUN sends relief chief to Sudan over 'unprecedented' scale of conflict
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
Iran says there has been no contact with US or request for talks amid war fears