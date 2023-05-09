Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, claiming that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia — a reference to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin says is a proxy conflict with the West.

“Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.”

He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade. “To Russia! To our brave armed forces! To Victory!” Putin concluded the speech.

Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, hours before the start of Moscow's annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The event this year is taking place amid tight security measures following a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel itself, that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

1430 GMT — US announces $1.2B in new military aid for Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $1.2 billion security assistance package for Ukraine to boost the country's air defences and provide it with additional artillery ammunition.

The package underscores the continued US commitment to Ukraine "by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air defence systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term," the Defense Department said in a statement.

It features unspecified air defence systems and munitions as well as equipment to integrate Western systems with Ukraine's existing gear, which is mainly of Soviet vintage.

1413 GMT — Companies to supply long-range missiles for Ukraine: UK

A British-led group of European countries has asked for expressions of interest to supply Ukraine with missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometres in what would be another step-up in military support for Kiev against Russia's attacks.

The call for responses from companies who could provide such missiles was included in a notice posted last week by the International Fund for Ukraine — a group of countries including Britain, Norway, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden — set up to send weapons to Kiev.

Britain's Ministry of Defence, which administers the fund, asked companies to get in touch if they could provide missiles that can be launched from land, sea or air with a payload of between 20 and 490 kilograms (44 and 1,078 pounds).

1319 GMT — Wagner boss says Russian army unit fled combat in Bakhmut

The boss of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has accused a Russian military unit of fleeing positions near Bakhmut in Ukraine and said the state was incapable of defending its country.

"Today one of the units of the defence ministry fled from one of our flanks... exposing the front," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video. He threatened to pull his fighters out of Bakhmut on May 10 if he did not receive badly needed ammunition.

"Soldiers should not die because of the absolute stupidity of their leadership," he added.

1145 GMT — Norway says Ukraine war exposes gas infrastructure vulnerabilities