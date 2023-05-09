Ethnic violence and riots in Manipur, a small state in the far Northeast of India, have left at least 60 people dead and displaced more than 35,000 people over the past few days.

Authorities were forced to seek the help of the military to quell the violence and issue ‘shoot-at-sight’ orders to stop rampaging mobs across the Imphal Valley, where most of the state’s 2.5 million people live.

Internet services were cut as the authorities tried to stem the flow of disinformation on special media, while security forces deployed aerial tools like drones and military helicopters.

Thousands of people from the state’s majority Meitei community and tribals, such as Kukis and Nagas, were forced to take shelter in temporary shelters set up by the government.

The Meiteis, who are Hindus, account for 60 percent of the state’s population. The Kukis and Nagas are predominantly Christians.

How it all started

Manipur has a history of violence along ethnic lines, a faultline that runs deep through the state bordering Myanmar.

Last week, tension flared up following a rally organised by the Kuki community protesting against the main ethnic group’s demand for tribal status.

The Meitie community has been pressing for inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, which would grant them access to forest lands, government jobs, and educational opportunities.

However, communities already classified as Scheduled Tribes, particularly the Kukis residing in the hill district, fear losing control of their ancestral forests if the Meitei’s request is granted.

India reserves some government jobs, college seats and elected seats - from village councils to parliament - for those categorised as scheduled tribes in the form of affirmative action to tackle historical structural inequality and discrimination.

The Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) are constitutionally recognised groups considered among India's most socio-economically disadvantaged.

During British rule, they were referred to as the Depressed Classes.