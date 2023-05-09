WORLD
Messi's move to Saudi a 'done deal'
Messi's expected arrival in the oil-rich kingdom follows in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a massive deal in January.
Messi's current club Paris Saint-Germain simply noted that he remains under contract until June 30. / Photo: AFP Archive / AFP
By Meryem Demirhan
May 9, 2023

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi will play in Saudi Arabia next season under a "huge" deal, a source with knowledge of the negotiations has said.

"Messi is a done deal. He will play in Saudi Arabia next season," said the source on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity and without naming the club.

"The contract is exceptional. It's huge. We are just finalising some small details," the source added.

Asked about the comments, Messi's current club Paris Saint-Germain simply noted that he remains under contract until June 30.

A separate PSG source said: "If the club had wanted to renew his contract, it would have been done earlier."

Following his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo

The 35-year-old World Cup winner was suspended by Qatari-owned PSG last week for an unauthorised trip to Saudi, where he is a tourism ambassador.

Messi's expected arrival in the oil-rich kingdom follows in the footsteps of his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a massive deal in January.

Ronaldo's agreement to June 2025 is said to total more than $439 million, making him the world's highest paid athlete according to Forbes.

SOURCE:AFP
