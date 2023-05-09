TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Over 1.76M expats vote in Türkiye’s elections
Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries, the US and Canada closed, after more than nearly 1.8 million eligible voters casted their votes in Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections due on May 14th.
Over 1.76M expats vote in Türkiye’s elections
Türkiye’s president is elected through a two-round voting system in which a candidate must obtain an absolute majority, or more than 50 percent of the nationwide vote. / Photo: AA / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
May 9, 2023

More than 1.76 million Turkish nationals have cast their votes abroad for the country’s May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Since overseas voting began on April 27, more than 1.64 million people – 1,642,721 – voted at Turkish diplomatic missions abroad, while 120,640 voted at customs gates, according to figures from the Supreme Election Council (YSK).

Voting at Turkish diplomatic missions will end on Tuesday, while the process will continue at customs gates until 1400 GMT (5 PM local time) on May 14.

Polling stations at Turkish diplomatic missions in many European countries, and the US and Canada closed at 1900 GMT (9 PM local time) on Sunday, while voting continues in Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, and Luxembourg on Tuesday from 0700GMT – 1900GMT (9 AM to 9 PM local time).

RECOMMENDED

Twenty-four political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

Voting in Türkiye will take place on Sunday, May 14.

Voters will choose between four presidential candidates: incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan.

RelatedExplained: Türkiye’s presidential and parliamentary elections
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
Iran says there has been no contact with US or request for talks amid war fears