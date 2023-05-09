Over 20 worshippers are still missing 48 hours after gunmen attacked a church in Nigeria's northwest Kaduna State, an official said.

Rev. Joseph Hayab, head of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, told Anadolu that some gunmen stormed Bege Baptist Church during service.

"The gunmen kidnapped 40 worshippers but about 15 escaped later and were seen on Monday," he told Anadolu.

Hayab said the incident, which occurred on Sunday, was not reported to him or security agencies until Monday due to the remoteness of the area and poor telecom services.