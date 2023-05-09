Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan has been arrested as he appeared for hearings at the Islamabad High Court.

He was charged in a number of cases that his party says are politically motivated ranging from corruption, terrorism and rioting since being ousted from power in a no-confidence vote last April.

Here is a timeline of key events that led to Khan's arrest:

March 8, 2022

13-party opposition alliance moves no-confidence motion in parliament against then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

March 27, 2022

Khan claims the no-trust move is part of an alleged "foreign-funded conspiracy" to topple his government, shows letter as evidence.

April 3, 2022

National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismisses the no-trust motion without a vote, terms it a foreign conspiracy.

April 3, 2022

President Arif Alvi dissolves the National Assembly on Khan's advice.

April 7, 2022

Supreme Court overturns the deputy speaker’s ruling on no-trust motion and subsequent dissolution of the lower house, orders vote on April 9.

April 9, 2022

Khan is removed from the prime minister’s office as the no-confidence motion against him succeeds.

April 11, 2022

All lawmakers of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the National Assembly resign en masse, Khan announces nationwide protests demanding immediate elections.

May 25, 2022

Khan-led "long march" protest enters Islamabad after Supreme Court's permission.

May 26, 2022

Khan calls off protest to avoid confrontation; gives the government six days to announce date for snap election.

August 20, 2022