A four-way meeting in Moscow between Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria will be held, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"I'm going to Moscow from here. We will hold the meeting of the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran and Syria in Moscow," Cavusoglu said on Tuesday at an event in the southern Antalya province.

"Our aim is to achieve permanent stability and peace in Syria, to cooperate in the fight against the YPG/PKK terrorist organization that wants to divide Syria and threatens us from there, and to ensure that Syrians in Türkiye return to their homes in a voluntary and safe manner," he said.

"I hope our meeting tomorrow will be beneficial," Cavusoglu added.

Cavusoglu on Tuesday will start a two-day visit to Moscow to attend the meeting, said the Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, participants are set to exchange views on normalising relations between Türkiye and Syria and to discuss counter-terrorism, political process and humanitarian matters including the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrians, the ministry said in a statement.

Cavusoglu will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the meeting.