The United States has imposed sanctions on a son of former Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the Treasury Department said.

Tuesday's sanctions allege Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of the four sons to carry on their father's drug empire after his arrest and extradition to the US, oversees "super labs" to traffic drugs into the US.

His brothers Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar and Ovidio Guzman Lopez were charged last month in the US with running a fentanyl trafficking operation fuelled by Chinese chemical and pharmaceutical companies.

Ovidio was arrested in Mexico where he is being held in a maximum-security lockup awaiting extradition.

Their father, El Chapo, who was leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, is currently serving a life sentence in a US prison.

Opioid crisis

In recent months, Mexico and the US have sparred over the origins of drugs fuelling the US opioid crisis. Washington accuses Mexico of allowing cartels to produce the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl and move it across the border.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has denied the presence of fentanyl labs in the country, alleging it comes from China.