Two Palestinians killed in new Israeli air strike on Gaza
The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday rises to 15.
Smoke rises following second Israeli strike in less than 24 hours, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 9, 2023

Two Palestinians were killed in a fresh Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that two other Palestinians were injured in the attack.

According to witnesses, the airstrike targeted a car in the town of al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The new deaths bring to 15 the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday. Four children and four women were among the fatalities.

Palestinian factions in Gaza have vowed to retaliate against the Israeli airstrikes that killed three top military commanders from the Islamic Jihad movement.

Several countries and regional bodies have condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

At least 125 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures.

Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
