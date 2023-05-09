Two Palestinians were killed in a fresh Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that two other Palestinians were injured in the attack.

According to witnesses, the airstrike targeted a car in the town of al-Qarara, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The new deaths bring to 15 the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Tuesday. Four children and four women were among the fatalities.