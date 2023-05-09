The war between Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is having increasingly severe consequences for civilians, with a doubling over the past week of the number uprooted from their homes, the United Nations has said.

As of Tuesday, hundreds have been killed so far. New worries emerged as separate ethnic clashes have claimed at least 16 lives in the country's south, and a powerful group in the east — so far untouched by the war — demonstrated in support of the army.

More than 700,000 people are now internally displaced by battles since April 15, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

"Last Tuesday, the figure stood at 340,000," the UN agency's spokesman, Paul Dillon, said in Geneva.

An increasing number are also crossing borders to escape the conflict between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who commands the paramilitary RSF.

Fighting has been concentrated in the capital Khartoum but other areas, particularly the western Darfur region bordering Chad, have also seen heavy fighting.

Those left behind in the warzones face shortages of water, electricity, food and medical care in a country where, according to the UN, about one-third of the population needed humanitarian assistance even before fighting began.

Growing risk

Even before this war, Sudan suffered localised conflicts that last year killed about 900 people, according to the UN.

Those conflicts are often over access to scarce water and other resources, but they also reflected a security breakdown since Burhan and Daglo staged a coup in October 2021, derailing a transition to democracy after the toppling of longtime ruler Omar al Bashir.