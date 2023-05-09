Syria's Bashar al Assad has cemented his return to the Arab fold as leading regional power Saudi Arabia, which long supported Syria's opposition, said its diplomats would resume work in the country.

The restoration of diplomatic ties on Tuesday, later confirmed by Damascus, came more than a decade after Riyadh withdrew its representatives during Syria's civil war, and two days after the Arab League bloc ended Syria's years-long suspension.

The kingdom "has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Syria," Riyadh's Foreign Ministry said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, saying it would seek to "develop joint Arab action".

Syria's SANA news agency also said, "the Syrian Arab Republic has decided to resume the work of its diplomatic mission in Saudi Arabia," quoting a Foreign Ministry source.

Saudi Arabia will host the pan-Arab bloc's next summit on May 19.

Assad had been politically isolated in the region since Syria's war began, but a flurry of diplomatic activity has been under way in the past weeks after a decision by Saudi Arabia and Iran, a close ally of Damascus, to resume ties shifted the political landscape.

Three weeks ago Assad met in Damascus with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the first such visit since the war broke out in 2011.

At that time, Assad and Prince Faisal discussed steps to "achieve a comprehensive political settlement that ... contributes to Syria's return to the Arab fold," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Assad's government in 2012 and Riyadh had long openly championed Assad's ouster, backing Syrian rebels in earlier stages of the war.

In recent years, as Assad consolidated control over most of the country, Syria's neighbours have begun to take steps toward rapprochement.

On Sunday, the Arab League welcomed back Syria.