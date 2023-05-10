WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tunisia says attack near synagogue leaves four people dead
Two security officers and two visitors are killed in attack, says government, amid annual pilgrimage to island of Djerba, which draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel.
Tunisia says attack near synagogue leaves four people dead
The synagogue was previously targeted in a suicide truck bombing that killed 21 in 2002. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
May 10, 2023

Two worshippers participating in an annual Jewish pilgrimage to a renowned Tunisian synagogue and two members of the security services have been shot dead in an attack carried out by a police officer, the Interior Ministry said.

Four other visitors to the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba and five more security officers were wounded in the attack on Tuesday before the assailant was also killed, the ministry said.

In a statement, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry identified the two worshippers killed as a Tunisian, aged 30, and a French national, aged 42, but did not give their names.

The attack occurred after the assailant first shot a colleague dead and took his ammunition, according to the Interior Ministry.

He then went to the Ghriba synagogue — Africa's oldest — as hundreds of people were taking part in the annual pilgrimage, which was drawing to a close on Tuesday night.

The synagogue was previously targeted in a suicide truck bombing that killed 21 in 2002.

"Investigations are continuing in order to shed light on the motives for this cowardly aggression," the Interior Ministry said, refraining from referring to the shooting as a terrorist attack.

The sound of gunshots at the synagogue had sparked panic among the hundreds of pilgrims, according to local media.

RECOMMENDED

Previous attacks

The annual pilgrimage to Africa's oldest synagogue regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel to Djerba, a holiday destination off the coast of southern Tunisia, 500 km from the capital Tunis.

The pilgrimage has had tight security since al Qaeda militants attacked the synagogue in 2002 with a truck bomb, killing 21 tourists.

Militants killed scores of tourists in two separate attacks at a beach resort and a Tunis museum in 2015.

Mainly Muslim Tunisia is home to one of North Africa's largest Jewish communities; though they now number fewer than 1,800 people, Jews have lived in Tunisia since Roman times.

According to organisers, more than 5,000 Jewish faithful, mostly from overseas, participated in this year's pilgrimage to Ghriba, which resumed in 2022 after two years of pandemic-related suspension.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
Iran says there has been no contact with US or request for talks amid war fears