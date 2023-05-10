Two worshippers participating in an annual Jewish pilgrimage to a renowned Tunisian synagogue and two members of the security services have been shot dead in an attack carried out by a police officer, the Interior Ministry said.

Four other visitors to the Ghriba synagogue on the island of Djerba and five more security officers were wounded in the attack on Tuesday before the assailant was also killed, the ministry said.

In a statement, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry identified the two worshippers killed as a Tunisian, aged 30, and a French national, aged 42, but did not give their names.

The attack occurred after the assailant first shot a colleague dead and took his ammunition, according to the Interior Ministry.

He then went to the Ghriba synagogue — Africa's oldest — as hundreds of people were taking part in the annual pilgrimage, which was drawing to a close on Tuesday night.

The synagogue was previously targeted in a suicide truck bombing that killed 21 in 2002.

"Investigations are continuing in order to shed light on the motives for this cowardly aggression," the Interior Ministry said, refraining from referring to the shooting as a terrorist attack.

The sound of gunshots at the synagogue had sparked panic among the hundreds of pilgrims, according to local media.