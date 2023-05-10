BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Video and audio calls coming to Twitter: Elon Musk
Twitter boss says users can talk to people anywhere in the world "without giving them your phone number."
Video and audio calls coming to Twitter: Elon Musk
Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented changes in seemingly impulsive ways, sometimes causing chaos for users. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
May 10, 2023

Twitter boss Elon Musk has put out word that audio and video calls are coming to the platform.

"Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform," Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.

"So you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number."

In a subsequent comment fired off on Twitter, Musk contended that the WhatsApp messaging service operated by Meta "cannot be trusted."

A messaging feature at Twitter would compete with an array of free services including Messenger, Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED

Musk added that Twitter on Wednesday will start encrypting direct messages on the platform, scrambling contents to safeguard privacy.

Since buying Twitter for $44 billion late last year, Musk has implemented changes in seemingly impulsive ways, sometimes causing chaos for users.

The Twitter boss has talked publicly of building an all-purpose "X" application that combines messages, payments and more.

Musk recently made the tech firm part of an "X" shell corporation, getting rid of the Twitter company name but continuing to use it for the service.

RelatedTwitter's legacy blue ticks start vanishing from verified accounts
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
Iran says there has been no contact with US or request for talks amid war fears