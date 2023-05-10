Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for "unity" among Southeast Asian nations, as they come under growing pressure to end the violence ravaging Myanmar or risk irrelevance.

Addressing his Association of Southeast Asian Nations [ASEAN] counterparts on Wednesday, Widodo said he was "confident" the 10-member bloc could deal with growing global challenges if its members were united.

"With unity, ASEAN will be able to play a central role in bringing peace and growth," Widodo said as he opened the leaders' session of the summit.

Foreign ministers and national leaders meeting on the Indonesian island of Flores are trying to kick-start a five-point plan agreed upon with Myanmar two years ago after mediation attempts to end the violence failed.

Myanmar remains an ASEAN member but has been barred from top-level summits due to the junta's failure to implement the peace plan.

The prime minister of East Timor, a former Portuguese colony bordering Indonesia that is seeking ASEAN membership, stressed the need to restore order in Myanmar.

"We also have the obligation to push ASEAN and the international community to create peace in Myanmar," Taur Matan Ruak said.

ASEAN pressured

Turmoil in junta-ruled Myanmar has dominated talks at this week's ASEAN summit in Indonesia, as the regional bloc faces criticism for its perceived inaction.