I was fourteen when I ambitiously replicated I Gusti Nyoman Lempad’s drawing on a glass for an art project. His name was reverentially mentioned by my art teacher as one of the founders of Pita Maha, an Ubud-based art collective founded in 1936. His ink and paper drawings adorned the walls of Museum Puri Lukisan and Neka Art Museum, providing accessible inspiration for an artistically-inclined Balinese teenager. Needless to say, I did not get an A.

Many years later, I found out that he was a polymath. He was an undagi, a traditional Balinese architect, and a sangging – a painter, a filer of teeth, and one who makes decorations for ceremonies.

Under the patronage of Ubud’s royal family, he designed temples and palaces, crafted gilded ceremonial spires and holy cows for the funerals, and carved stone statues as well as dancing masks. True to the legend of a great artist, his life was shrouded in stories and myths.

I Gusti Nyoman Lempad: Bali’s Own Renaissance Man

Born in the ancient village of Bedulu, Lempad and his father – a well-known undagi Gusti Mayukan – had to flee his village due to politics. They found refuge in Ubud.

The royal family recognised the father-and-son’s many talents and commissioned them to work. Born sometime in the mid-19th century, he was already married when the mighty Krakatoa erupted in 1883, experienced the Great Earthquake of 1917, and witnessed the catastrophic impact of Mount Agung's eruption in 1963.

Lempad also lived through the bygone era of Balinese kings and the end of their absolute reigns under the intervention of the Dutch in 1906, welcomed the first arrival of Western artists, musicians and anthropologists; endured the short and brutal Japanese occupation, saw Indonesia’s declaration of independence in 1945 and its ensuing struggle, and experienced the beginning of Bali as a tourism destination.

It was said that when he died, he chose on one auspicious day in 1978 when “the sun rises from the northeast” at the wizened age of about 116.

I decided to join a walking tour to discover more about the maestro, who was said by his son to possess “a simple exterior but complex interior engineering”.

Ubud: From Past to Present

These days, visiting downtown Ubud involves circumnavigating traffic, gawking tourists, and endless chants of ‘taxi, boss!’ from freelance hustlers by the road.

Restaurants, cafes, resort-wear shops, yoga studios, and healing retreats are back in business after a slowdown due to the COVID-10 pandemic. Resorts’ occupancy has stabilised by a healthy mixture of domestic and international visitors giving plenty of their staff a good reason to smile after the hardship of the past few years.

New businesses are opening up, proof that there are still niches to fill and stories to be told, even in a world-famous destination like Ubud.

Ubud Story Walks is a good example of how creativity and entrepreneurship came together. Founded in 2021, it wishes to tell the stories of Ubud’s ancient past as well as its history and cultural heritage through a three-hour walking tour around the walkable town.