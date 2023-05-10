WORLD
2 MIN READ
Loud explosions rock Sudan capital
Fresh explosions come a day after reports of heavy air strikes in central Khartoum amid a surge in looting.
Loud explosions rock Sudan capital
More than 750 people have been killed since the fighting erupted on April 15, the majority of them civilians. / Others
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 10, 2023

Loud explosions have again rocked greater Khartoum, as fighting between Sudan's warring generals showed no let-up despite talks in Saudi Arabia.

"We were woken by explosions and heavy artillery fire," one resident of Khartoum's sister city of Omdurman told AFP on Wednesday.

During the night, two huge explosions were heard across greater Khartoum, residents of multiple districts said.

The warring generals -- regular army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo -- sent negotiators to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for what US and Saudi mediators billed as "pre-negotiation talks".

But there was still no announcement of any progress in the talks in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this week, a Saudi diplomat acknowledged that a permanent ceasefire was not even on the table as each side "believes it is capable of winning the battle".

The top UN aid official, Martin Griffiths, has left Jeddah after he "proposed a declaration of commitments for the two parties to guarantee the safe passage of humanitarian relief," a UN spokesman in New York said Tuesday.

More than 750 people have been killed since the fighting erupted on April 15, the majority of them civilians.

Nearly 150,000 refugees have crossed into neighbouring countries, while 700,000 people have been displaced inside Sudan.

RelatedSudan's rival armies dispatch envoys to Saudi Arabia for truce talks
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
Iran says there has been no contact with US or request for talks amid war fears