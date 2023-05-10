WORLD
Ministerial meeting on Syria starts in Moscow
Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria meet in Russia's capital to discuss several issues including the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrians.
Russian, Turkish, Syrian and Iranian foreign ministers meet in Moscow / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
May 10, 2023

A meeting between the foreign ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and Syria has started in Russia's capital Moscow.

At the meeting on Wednesday, participants are set to exchange views on normalising relations between Türkiye and Syria and to discuss counter-terrorism, political process, and humanitarian matters, including the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of Syrians.

Last December, defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye previously saying that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."

Syria has been mired in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

SOURCE:AA
