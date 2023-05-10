NATO military chiefs have met to prepare for the leaders’ summit to be held in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius in July.

The officials will discuss new regional plans that “provide a much more precise requirement for what is needed to help transform our militaries,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in his opening remarks on Wednesday.

With the new arrangements that are expected to be adopted by the NATO leaders in July, “allies will know exactly what forces and capabilities are needed, including where, what and how to deploy,” he added.

These “geographically specific plans describe how we will defend key and relevant places in our alliance against” the threats of Russia and terrorism, Admiral Rob Bauer, the chair of the NATO Military Committee, explained.

“For the first time since the end of the Cold War, we will have objective, threat-based capability targets to offer to nations,” Bauer added.