Dry vegetation, record temperatures and powerful winds: this "perfect storm" of weather phenomena fueled the massive forest fires in western Canada's Alberta province this year, according to researchers.

The extent of the fires and their appearance so early in the year illustrate the impacts of climate change, scientists say.

"We've already had 390,000 hectares (963,710 acres) burned. So it's already 10 times the typical fire year and we're really just getting started," said Danielle Smith, premier of Alberta province where a state of emergency was declared.

"It's an extraordinary (and) unprecedented event, which is I think what we have to be prepared for in future," she told reporters on Tuesday.

Around 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate their homes while hundreds of firefighters work to control the flames.

"It is an exceptional year insofar as the accumulation of burned areas is very rapid, as is the number of very large fires at the same time," Yan Boulanger, a specialist in forest fires at the Canadian ministry for natural resources, told AFP.

The vast majority of fires are of human origin, including cigarette butts, campfires that weren't properly snuffed out or sometimes malicious acts, he said.

'Dangerous'month of May

Spring is a risky time for fires in the area, as no snow remains on the ground and it's before plants turn green.

"We end up with very dry undergrowth and trees that are also very flammable, because they have no leaves," said Boulanger, who noted that the conditions in recent weeks "have been very dry."

Terri Lang, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, said that dry conditions make spring a "dangerous time".

In early May, a weather phenomenon set in that "brought really unseasonably hot and dry conditions to the province," Lang told AFP.