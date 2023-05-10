At least one Palestinian has been killed in the Israeli military's renewed air strikes on Gaza for a second straight day, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli military in a statement on Wednesday said that it is currently striking Islamic Jihad movement's "rocket launching infrastructure" in Gaza.

A Gaza health ministry official told AFP that two others were seriously wounded in the air strikes.

An AFP journalist saw air strikes hit north of Gaza City, with smoke billowing from the densely-populated territory.

Israel's military said it also fired on militants "who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunis" in southern Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that a third Palestinian was seriously injured in the raid.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided the town of Qabatia near the city of Jenin and searched several houses, triggering clashes with local residents.