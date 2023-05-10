WORLD
Israel renews deadly strikes on Gaza
Latest attacks come a day after Israeli air strikes killed 15 Gazans including four children, according to a health ministry toll.
Relatives mourn during funeral ceremony of people killed in Israeli raid in Gaza on May 09, 2023.  / Photo: AA / AA
May 10, 2023

At least one Palestinian has been killed in the Israeli military's renewed air strikes on Gaza for a second straight day, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The Israeli military in a statement on Wednesday said that it is currently striking Islamic Jihad movement's "rocket launching infrastructure" in Gaza.

A Gaza health ministry official told AFP that two others were seriously wounded in the air strikes.

An AFP journalist saw air strikes hit north of Gaza City, with smoke billowing from the densely-populated territory.

Israel's military said it also fired on militants "who were travelling to a rocket launch site in the city of Khan Yunis" in southern Gaza.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that a third Palestinian was seriously injured in the raid.

Witnesses said Israeli forces raided the town of Qabatia near the city of Jenin and searched several houses, triggering clashes with local residents.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli forces opened fire on car in the town.

Condemnation

The latest attacks come a day after Israeli air strikes killed 15 Gazans, including top militants from Islamic Jihad and four children, according to a health ministry toll.

Several countries and regional bodies have condemned the Israeli air strikes on Gaza, including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Sirens sounded in Israeli communities around Gaza on Wednesday, the Israeli military reported, indicating incoming rockets from the besieged area, as local media reported residents had been ordered to shelters.

Since the start of this year, At least 127 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire, according to Palestinian figures.

Nineteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
