On February 7, the Tanzanian Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Nnape Nauye, responded to a tweet from Elon Musk regarding the country's acceptance of satellite internet provider Starlink in Tanzania.

Several questions can be drawn from this interaction. The first is why Musk's very small aperture terminal (VSAT) satellite service has attracted interest even though it is not unique.

The second is what is the business value of the satellite internet provision that warrants such an answer?

And finally, why are such discussions being held on social media when they could be finalised through the appropriate channels or has the conversation gone beyond that?

What is on the table

To put things in perspective, 26 percent of people in East Africa have internet access, according to Statista's 2022 data.

People in rural areas have less access than those in Africa's urban zones. To own or have the Starlink service working, you must first consider the regions to which Musk's technology is trying to reach out.

Electricity availability and cost aside - are people ready to install a unit for the current price?

Starlink offers a 1,000 GB package with 20ms latency and 150Mbps speeds for around just under $100 in Tanzania, beating out most mobile operators in the country.

Furthermore, they plan to offer satellite cell tower phone services that local operators may need help to compete with.

There is a caveat, however, that the cost of equipment and installation, although a one-time payment, are costly and not entirely effective with the dishes. For example, suppose the weather is erratic.

In that case, the service is disturbed, what you experience when watching a Multichoice channel while it is raining cats and dogs.

"Musk's services are not novel but have the advantage of being a lot more affordable for the market and deployed at a low cost. There is massive investment behind him compared to competitors that have tried to connect to Africa with the same model," explains techpreneur and social reformer Jumanne Mtambalike.

Local providers in the region, like Kenya's Safaricom and Tanzania's Tigo, started rolling out 5G with speeds of up to 500Mbps; the coverage still needs to be improved and requires a router.

People who usually use VSAT services are resort owners, researchers in the field and security services monitoring the movements of persons of interest.

What are some of the policies in place?

Satellite service providers could collect revenue from afar and hire a limited number of employees to keep the system running.

The company has partnered with the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) to facilitate the establishment of Starlink in Africa.