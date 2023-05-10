A boat has capsized in northwestern Nigeria, killing 15 people, police said.

The boat was heading to the village of Dundeji in Sokoto state on Tuesday when it capsized in the middle of a river, local police spokesman Sanusi Abubakar said on Wednesday.

There were 36 passengers on board the boat, with 21 of them rescued alive. Thirteen females and two males died, Abubakar said, adding some of the fatalities were children.

It was the latest in a series of boat capsizings in Nigeria's river communities.