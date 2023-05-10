Palestinian factions have fired barrages of rockets into Israel amid tension following Israeli air strikes on besieged Gaza.

In a statement on Wednesday, the factions said that the rocket fire was in response to the "assassination crime" of three Islamic Jihad leaders. "The resistance is ready to all options," the Palestinian factions added.

At least 21 Palestinians were killed and 64 others injured in a series of Israeli air strikes on occupied Gaza, according to the Health Ministry. Three leaders of Islamic Jihad group, their wives and children were among those killed in the attacks.

An Israeli military statement said that 270 rockets were fired from occupied Gaza, of which 205 crossed into Israeli territories.