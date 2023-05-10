A meeting for an extension of the Black Sea grain deal between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN has begun in Istanbul, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"The meeting of the deputy defence ministers of Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and UN officials in Istanbul started today," Akara announced at an event in the central Kayseri province on Wednesday.

"We are continuing our negotiations to ensure that this work does not come to a halt and that stability is maintained," Akar said.