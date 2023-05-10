World-famous Turkish digital media artist Refik Anadol created the audio/visual performance "Living Architecture: Casa Batllo" in Barcelona, Spain, to honour Antoni Gaudi, the extraordinary Catalan architect who died in 1926.

Anadol is known for using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing to create immersive artworks.

More than 65,000 people experienced the performance in central Barcelona on May 5, where the Casa Batllo is situated. Last year, a dynamic NFT of Gaudi's iconic Casa Batllo was auctioned off by Christie's in New York for $1.38 million.

Refik Anadol used climate data he collected from the city of Barcelona in real time and did archival research with the team of Casa Batllo.

He collected a dataset of approximately one billion images of Gaudi's sketches, visual archives of the building's history, academic libraries, and publicly available photos of Casa Batllo on various internet and social media platforms.

He redesigned the building and created a dynamic AI data sculpture by using the facade of the building as a canvas.

A mapping version of the piece is projected on Casa Batllo before nearly 70,000 attendees. It was also displayed at Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, New York.

The work was sold at Christie's 21st Century Evening Sale on May 10 for over one million dollars, with 10 percent of the proceeds donated to the Aprenem Autism and Adana Foundations, whose work supports individuals with neurodivergence (autism, dyslexia, ADHD, and others). It was Anadol's very first auction at Christie's art house.

A modernist masterpiece

Gaudi's famous Casa Batllo is the first UNESCO World Heritage Site to be represented as a dynamic NFT.